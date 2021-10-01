After allegedly charging wedding guests $6.80 for a second slice of cake, the internet labels the bride as “cheap.”

John Puffin received a text message from the bride the day after his dear friend’s wedding, stating that she witnessed him grab an extra slice of cake and that he owed her $5.

On September 29, the message was posted to Reddit’s r/weddingshaming topic, where it has already received over 8,600 votes and been shared to the r/bridezillas subreddit. “After it was mentioned on the day we’d be helping to pay for their cake, I paid for the first slice!! The second, it appears, was not counted,” the post stated.

The bride sent a video of Puffin taking an extra slice of cake at the wedding in a copy of the text chats. “I dunno what you mean,” he said, perplexed. The bride quickly responded that she and her husband were reviewing CCTV footage and noticed that he had two pieces of wedding cake.

The text added, “We announced that each person must pay per slice and saw that you only paid for one.” “Please send the £3.66 as soon as possible.”

Puffin revealed on Reddit that his good friend’s wedding took place last month in a little village in Kent, United Kingdom.

He told This website, “It was a really great setting and they served a lovely quiche for the start followed by river caught trout for the mains.” “The cake was delicious, but I never expected something so sweet to taste so sour.”

After they returned from their honeymoon, Puffin said he received the text from his friend’s wife. He stated that “apparently on their to-do list” was assessing the CCTV and charges.

Puffin told This website, “I’ve inboxed the couple because I think it’s outrageous that I pay for a slice of the wedding cake.” He claimed that his wife “responded pretty abruptly” and informed him that they were in desperate need of funds. “Being thrifty is an unsightly and nasty, awful trait in a man,” he claims she told him.

In the comments area below the photo, over 790 individuals criticized the bride’s behavior, calling her “tacky” and “rude” for charging guests per slice.

