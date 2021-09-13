After allegedly being told not to eat, a model confronts a photographer in a viral video.

In a video released to TikTok and seen more than 17.4 million times, a model was purportedly advised by a photographer on set not to eat.

The model is seen standing on set and confronting the photographer in the footage uploaded by @thewizardliz. “I was at my shoot today, and the photographer advised me to fast until the next shoot to lose weight. The on-screen text stated, “My friend was surreptitiously photographing me.” There are currently 4.5 million likes and 43,400 comments on the video.

The woman said the patrons knew her measurements and “liked her look” in the video’s commentary. The photographer, she claimed, was the only one who had a problem. Following the photographer’s reply, the recording begins. The model is visibly annoyed, and she proceeds to explain to the photographer why his remark was so hurtful.

“You don’t urge people not to eat until their next shoot because that will induce them to acquire an eating disorder.” In the footage, the model can be heard saying to the photographer, “You are extremely blessed that I am secure in my body and that I love myself.” “However, if there was another model standing here who was self-conscious about her appearance, the one remark you made would drive her insane. She’d quit eating completely… She could die as a result of the one remark you made.”

After that, the photographer can be heard arguing with her, telling her that she should “mind how you talk to people.” The model then stated that the photographer has the authority to inform the clients that she will not be completing the shoot. “You should guard your mouth and the way you talk to people because it might really destroy them,” she adds as she walks off the scene, pointing at the photographer.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), about 28.8 million Americans will develop an eating disorder during their lifetime, with roughly 26% of these people attempting suicide. Over 62 percent [of models polled]said they were asked to lose weight by their modeling agency. This is a condensed version of the information.