After allegedly accusing a woman of stealing in a viral video, a Whole Foods employee resigns.

TikTok has evolved into a one-stop shop for everything. Others have used the app to capture and expose when things go wrong, while some use it for lighthearted entertainment.

A user uploaded footage of a Whole Foods staff accusing a customer of stealing from the shop to the app, which has since gone viral. The video was shared from the account @losworld.dg, which looks to be a repost. It’s unclear which of the chain’s locations the video was shot at.

“This guy runs over to my car and scares the crap out of me…

You’re accusing me of stealing a steak, aren’t you? “In the video, the client can be heard stating.

The camera is focused on a Whole Foods staffer, who appears to be carrying a wrapped steak in one hand and his name badge in the other.

“And I’m resigning right now, miss,” the employee remarked to the person who appeared to be the store manager.

The staffer then provides a receipt to two other people dressed in Whole Foods uniforms.

“Here’s the receipt, and please accept my apologies,” he said.

According to the customer, the employee opened her car and removed the meat. At the end of the video, one of the Whole Foods employees requests that it be turned off.

One person remarked on the video, “If he unlocked her car door and grabbed her belongings, he should be arrested.”

Another user commented, “He resigned since he knew he was going to get fired for that because he broke corporate regulations.”

Other comments emphasized that it was not the employee’s responsibility to pursue her, even if he suspected her of stealing.

One person wrote, “…dude this is a loss prevention job.”

Another poster, who claimed to be a former employee of the company, claimed that Whole Foods instructs employees to do nothing but report shoplifting to a manager.

The event is being investigated, and the employee is no longer employed by Whole Food Market, according to The Washington Newsday.

Employees of huge corporations like Dunkin’, Subway, and Starbucks have already utilized TikTok to “reveal” workplace practices.

In April, a TikToker exposed Dunkin’ Donuts in a video. This is a condensed version of the information.