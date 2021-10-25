After Alec Baldwin’s shooting, a petition is being circulated to enact ‘Halyna’s Law,’ which would prohibit guns from being used on set.

Following last week’s fatal set shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin, a campaign to ban actual guns from film sets has garnered over 25,000 signatures.

“We must ensure that this preventable tragedy never occurs again,” says the Change.org petition.

“In the twenty-first century, there is no excuse for something like this to happen.” On film sets, real guns are no longer required. This isn’t the early 1990s, when Brandon Lee was assassinated in a similar fashion. Before any more talented lives are lost, change must occur.” “Please sign this petition and demand that Alec Baldwin utilize his power and influence in Hollywood to make a change and ban actual guns on set,” the petition said.

The petition comes less than a week after Halyna Hutchins, the Rust cinematographer, was shot and killed by Baldwin after he fired a gun he was told was unloaded. The event also resulted in the injury of director Joel Souza. Souza was released from the hospital a few days ago.

The signatories want Halyna’s Law enacted to “prohibit the use of real firearms on film production sets and establish a safe working environment for everyone involved.”

Filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi, who started the petition, is also working with California state Senator Dave Cortese on a measure that would prohibit live ammunition and guns from being used in theater plays across the state.

On Saturday, Cortese stated, “There is an urgent need to address alarming work abuses and safety violations occurring on the set of theater plays, including unnecessary high-risk conditions such as the use of live guns.”

“It’s critical that California develop new safety regulations and best practices for everyone who works in the business, especially in our own state,” Cortese said. “Our entertainment business needs to do a better job of ensuring that our dedicated crews have safe working conditions.” Other directors have called for the removal of weapons from sets in the wake of Hutchins’ death, arguing that computer-generated imagery (CGI) could make a gun appear real without the use of a blank gun.

"Really, there is no valid reason to have blanks on set in this day and age," documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus tweeted. "If you don't have the resources for, CGI can make the gun appear'real.'"