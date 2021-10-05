After Alan Kalter’s death at the age of 78, David Letterman pays tribute to him.

Alan Kalter, a longtime announcer on David Letterman’s Late Show, died at the age of 78.

According to Variety, Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut, revealed that TV veteran Kalter died on Monday at Stamford Hospital, surrounded by his wife Peggy and daughters Lauren Hass and Diana Binger.

In 1995, Kalter took over as announcer for David Letterman’s namesake talk show from Bill Wendell, and remained in the position until Letterman stepped down from presenting the CBS favorite in 2015.

In a statement, Letterman paid respect to his 20-year colleague, saying, “When our 15-year announcer Bill Wendell departed, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio CD containing auditions for numerous announcers.” Alan’s voice was the first and only one we heard. He was always going to be our first option.

“Whatever else we had, we always had the best television announcer. He has a great voice and is eager to play a silly role. Isn’t it true that he can sing? Yes, he is capable. He performed everything with zeal. “It was a really sad day, yet it brought back many wonderful memories.”

Others who worked on the Late Show over the years paid tribute to Kalter, affectionately known as “Big Red” and “TV’s Uncle Jerry,” on Twitter.

The revelation was “heartbreaking,” according to former Late Show writer Carter Bays, who went on to co-create How I Met Your Mother with fellow show staffer Craig Thomas.

“To us Late Show writers, Alan was so much more than just the ‘From New York…’ guy,” he continued. He was our inspiration. We had a lot of fun writing for him. On the show, she has such a kind demeanor. Also in the workplace. Big Red, take it easy.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bays shared a pleasant remembrance of Kalter, saying, “At some time while I was at Letterman, Alan handed me a photo of himself with 70s bathhouse era Bette Midler.” I’m not sure why he gave it to me, but it’s the most amazing photograph I’ve ever seen. I’m going to go look for it and post it. “Keep an eye on this.”

While I was at Letterman, Alan gave me a photo of himself with Bette Midler from the 1970s bathhouse era. I’m not sure why he gave. This is a condensed version of the information.