After adopting a puppy, Dave Bautista vows to find the ‘Piece of S***’ who abused it.

Animal lovers are praising Dave Bautista today after the former WWE wrestler adopted a horrifically injured puppy and promised to track down the perpetrators.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has announced a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify the person who mistreated his new pet before he got her from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Sage, a 3-month-old pit dog, had been horribly neglected and was discovered with a chain around her neck and had been surviving on rubbish.

Sage’s tale was shared by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay earlier this month after she was dropped off at the shelter.

The pup was adopted after undergoing successful surgery to repair the damage caused by the chain on her skin.

Sage’s story moved Bautista so much that he used his platform to try to discover the person who abused the puppy and offered a $5,000 reward.

The 52-year-old Marvel star said in the post, “ATTN Tampa Bay: I will personally hand $5000 cash to the individual who produces information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick piece of sh-t guilty for this.” Last week, he told his 3.6 million Instagram followers, “If you know anything, please contact @humanesocietytampabay or @safek9.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.