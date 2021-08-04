After a Year of Working From Home, Here’s How to Improve Your Posture

Many Americans are still working from home rather than returning to the office more than halfway through the year 2021.

While 83 percent of CEOs want employees to return in person, only 10% of employees desire to return full time, according to a report by the Best Practice Institute.

However, after a year of homeworking, many professionals may have developed poor habits, such as working on their laptop from the couch or even their bed.

What Is the Importance of Correct Sitting Position?

“Most people are unaware that we still activate parts of the postural muscles around the upper and lower spine when we sit, just as we do when we stand. “And if we stay in that position for long enough, those muscles will fatigue, become tired, and sore,” Jayden Arnold, Head of Physio at Ten Health & Fitness, told this website.

“Correct spinal alignment ensures that the muscles that must function are in the most effective position possible, and the weight of the body is transmitted throughout the body’s supporting systems, lowering the demand on these muscles as much as feasible.”

Making sure you’re properly set up might also help you avoid pain in your back, neck, and shoulders.

When working from home, what is the best sitting position?

You might think that sitting up straight with your shoulders back and chin tucked is the answer, but Arnold said that it isn’t quite that straightforward.

“You’ll be left wondering why your neck and shoulders hurt even if you hold this position flawlessly.

“When you sit, you need to be set up to allow your body to relax into this position: a firm, supporting chair that doesn’t fall back when you put your weight into it, your forearms supported by a desk with enough space and the right height, and a foot stool to keep you from sliding forward.”

As he pointed out, “Too low and the head cranes forward, and the shoulders hunch forward, increasing the strain on the neck, shoulders, and upper back.”

Which of the following sitting positions should I avoid?

Working from the couch is tempting at times, but it’s best to avoid it if you can.

