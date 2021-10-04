After a woman died from a rare vaccine complication, Twitter labeled her obituary as “misleading.”

The death of a lady was ascribed to blood clots induced by the COVID-19 vaccine, which she apparently only received due to state regulations, according to a Twitter obituary.

Several users expressed dissatisfaction with the fact-check label, which included included information on “why health professionals consider COVID-19 immunizations safe for most people,” according to the article. By Monday morning, the label had been removed.

An online obituary for Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old Seattle mother of two who died on September 7, was included in the tweet that received the censor mark. Her death was ascribed to “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” a rare blood condition that has only occurred in a few cases after the vaccine was given.

The obituary was shared by a user with the display name Kelly Bee, who frequently tweets about COVID-related stories and was fact-checked by Twitter. Wilson “did not want to get vaccinated,” according to the caption on the post.

Seattle, Washington — Jessica Berg Wilson died of COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, despite being a “exceptionally healthy and lively 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health issues.” She was adamant about avoiding being vaccinated.

RIP

pic.twitter.com/pF10pk2nDr https://t.co/0gz98R1YW4 pic.twitter.com/pF10pk2nDr

October 2, 2021 — Kelly Bee (@ke11ybender)

Wilson was “vehemently opposed” to the vaccine, according to his obituary in the Oregonian. “In her mind, the known and unknown consequences of the experimental vaccine were more of a threat” than the virus, according to the account.

She did, however, get vaccinated because Washington state required all teachers and school volunteers (including herself) to do so.

“However, in the final weeks of her life, the world became bleak due to draconian vaccine mandates. Wilson had no underlying health issues and had been in good health previous to getting vaccinated, according to the obituary, which also stated that local and state governments were trying to take away her ability to consult her wisdom and enjoy her independence.

“Her desire to be fully involved in her children’s education—including serving as a Room Mom—was once again thwarted by government mandate,” the tribute read. “Those who shut doors and removed moms from their children eventually won. Jessica was killed as a result of it. Her children were robbed of their mother’s loving embrace. And it came at a price. This is a condensed version of the information.