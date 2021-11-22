After a woman claims she paid $120 for two Banksy originals, a video goes viral.

A woman in New York City believes she may have gotten her hands on two authentic Banksy pieces for about $60 each.

The woman, who goes by the handle @colalex, took to TikTok to describe the 45-minute ordeal she claims she had. She stumbled upon a sequence of Banksy-looking murals secured only by a single strip of warning tape on her normal ride home from work, which involves transferring trains at Manhattan’s 14th Street station.

The famed unknown artist set up a kiosk in Central Park in 2013, selling the original pieces for $60 each to an unidentified customer. Those similar pieces, according to the BBC, were worth up to £20,000 each at the time.

Prior to stumbling onto the paintings, she stated her eyes were drawn to a man standing about 500 feet away, dressed in layers and wearing a ski mask that hid his face nearly fully, but he did not appear to be connected to the paintings at first.

The words “pay or bitcoin only, this is not a picture opportunity” was put on one of the paintings, which @colalex identified as a hint that these might be Banksy originals.

She continued her commute despite the fact that her stomach ached as she approached her stop because she did not have cash or bitcoin. When she got off the train, she said she felt compelled to make a major decision. She returned to the train after withdrawing cash from a nearby ATM.

When she returned, shortly before 10 p.m. on November 16, she reported that there was a larger throng than when she first saw the spectacle, yet no one appeared to be in charge.

She stood there, cash in hand, expecting the person selling the pieces to approach her soon. Nothing.

She stated what happened next was “like something out of a spy movie” after looking around a few times.

“It felt like there should have been cameras there,” she remarked in one of her several TikTok videos detailing her ordeal.

She exchanged gazes with a man working at a neighboring newsstand, who she described as making the “most subtle physical gesture” she had ever witnessed. He made a motion with his hand. This is a condensed version of the information.