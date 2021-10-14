After a viral video was seen over 5 million times, a cemetery denied burying one body on top of another.

TikToker @jesstawil, whose first name is Jessica, accuses the cemetery where her sister is buried of burying another person on the same site in a video that has been viewed over 5 million times.

The text at the start of the video reads, “I’m at a complete loss for words right now.”

She revealed what appeared to be freshly piled soil, implying that they had buried someone else on top of her sister’s remains.

She explained, “There’s a body buried on top of my sister.”

In a subsequent video, you can hear a dialogue with someone who appears to work at the cemetery, in which she describes the plot-purchase process. Off-camera, Jessica’s father asks why they took money from someone else for a plot he already owned.

The folks who aren’t showing their faces deny that this is what transpired.

Jessica returns to the plot in the third video to see that it has been leveled, however her sister’s “tiles” have vanished.

“I’m not sure if that individual is down there,” she admitted.

The cemetery in question is New Jersey’s Laurel Grove Cemetery. They refuted the idea that the plot was disrupted in this way in a statement to PIX11 News. The video showed typical cemetery upkeep, according to Laurel Grove Cemetery Vice President William Pesodelis.

“There was no digging or excavation. There was no burial, for sure “PIX11 spoke with Pesodelis. “I spoke with the family twice, and they spoke with members of our team as well. They were informed of this. This is how we keep the cemetery in good shape.” Jessica was contacted by Washington Newsday, but she did not respond in time for publication. Thousands of people have expressed their support for Jessica and her family by leaving comments on the videos. Some people claiming to work in the funeral industry stated that disturbing the grave would be unlawful.

“I live near a cemetery in New Jersey, and it’s rather normal for them to add more earth to burial places. For your sake, I hope it’s only that “Added one commenter

Although this is not the case here, several readers speculated that burying two persons on the same plot is done on purpose. This is a condensed version of the information.