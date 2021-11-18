After a tense vaccine debate on ‘The View,’ Sunny Hostin and Jedediah Bila speak out.

Bila, who was a panelist on The View from 2016 to 2017, returned on Tuesday to promote her new book, Dear Hartley, on the ABC show.

During the remote interview, Joy Behar, Bila’s co-host, stated to her: “Let’s take a look at the elephant in the room. You were meant to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a strong regulation that you can’t enter the building until you’re completely vaccinated… and you chose not to be vaccinated on purpose.” Vaccinated people were 10 times less likely to be hospitalized and 11 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had not got the vaccination, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bila responded that she had a “medical exemption” backed up by three other doctors and a “infectious illness specialist.”

“I have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity” to the novel coronavirus, the former Fox News presenter stated.

“I’m not anti-vaccine,” Bila continued. “However, what I really want is for people to make their own decisions.” The vaccine, as Bila stated, “”Oh my gosh,” Behar joked, “doesn’t stop you from acquiring COVID and distributing COVID.” You’ve spent far too much time at Fox News.” COVID-19 claimed the lives of Hostin’s father-in-law and mother-in-law, and she interjected to say that “COVID has claimed the lives of 762,000 individuals, including [my husband’s]parents. We’ve been friends for a long time, but I’m not sure why you would put your own liberty ahead of the health and safety of others.” “I don’t think we should accept this kind of misinformation on our website,” the panelist added, adding that the US Surgeon General had “debunked” Bila’s statements. When moderator Whoopi Goldberg declared that the show was going to a commercial break, the heated debate came to an end.

Following the show, Hostin posted five Instagram postings disputing Bila’s allegations, each beginning with “The following is misinformation.”

In response to Bila’s assertion that she had a “”The Food and Drug Administration does not currently propose antibody testing to determine immunity,” stated Hostin, referring to “sky-high, multi-tier, multi-faceted natural immunity.”

“This is most likely due to the presence of scientists. This is a condensed version of the information.