After a study of a Christmas party outbreak, the top three COVID-19 Omicron symptoms were revealed.

Three new symptoms for the COVID-19 strain have been discovered in a new study on the highly altered Omicron version.

According to a poll published on Eurosurveillance, at least 58 percent of those infected with the Omicron version reported muscle aches after contracting the virus. Following the infection, at least 12% reported losing their sense of taste, and another 12% reported a reduction in their sense of smell.

The majority of survey participants (83%) also stated they had a cough, while 78 percent said they had a runny or stuffy nose and 74 percent said they felt tired after getting sick. A sore throat was reported by 72 percent of respondents, while headaches were reported by 68 percent.

A total of 111 completely vaccinated attendees were polled during a Christmas party in Norway, where officials reported an epidemic of Omicron cases. The average age of those who responded to the survey was 39.

The study comes as officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that a COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Omicron variant might occur in January or April 2022.

Millions of Americans are anticipated to be infected in the coming months by the Omicron form, which accounts for 73.2 percent of all cases in the US. The progression of COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, would be determined by how well the variation evades vaccine protection.

“Because of the huge number of predicted cases occurring in a short period of time, projected substantial surges in cases signal surges in hospital demand even if the severity is reduced,” the CDC noted in a report.

Despite the potential for an increase in instances, around 15% of adults in the United States who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are unvaccinated. Only 20% of youngsters aged 5 to 11 had received their first dose. According to a data analysis by The New York Times, only 33% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose.

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, nearly 90% of unvaccinated Americans stated the Omicron variation would not make them want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the study, an unvaccinated 32-year-old girl from North Carolina stated, “Jesus himself would have to come down from Heaven and speak with me personally.”

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the United States has reported a total of 52,748,933 COVID-19 cases and 818,344 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.