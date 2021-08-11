After a study found no increased risk of miscarriage, the CDC advises pregnant women to have a COVID shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, citing a research that found the immunization has no increased risk of miscarriage.

New safety data on 2,500 women revealed that those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy had no increased risk of miscarriage. The miscarriage rate was determined to be around 13%, which is within the normal range.

According to CDC data, unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of serious illness and pregnancy difficulties from the virus, although only approximately 23% have gotten at least one shot.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more critical to expand vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and observe terrible results from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

The CDC’s approach is in line with recent guidelines from leading obstetrician organizations. Previously, the agency has suggested that pregnant women consider vaccination but had stopped short of making a formal recommendation. Nursing mothers and women planning to become pregnant should also follow the new recommendations.

Although pregnant women were not included in the research that led to the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, doctors say that real-world experience with tens of thousands of women demonstrates that the shots are safe for them and may provide some protection to neonates when administered during pregnancy.

The new advise comes as the extremely contagious Delta version of COVID-19 is causing an increase in infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities in the United States.

Some health officials believe the variety causes more severe disease than previous strains of the virus, particularly in pregnant women and others, though this is currently under investigation.

The new spike in cases among pregnant women is smaller than it was during the outbreak’s winter peak, according to national data. However, in some hospitals in places with poor vaccination rates, the number of pregnant women who are unwell outnumbers those who were sick before vaccines were available.

Dr. Jane Martin, an obstetrician at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, said, “This is by far the worst we’ve seen in the pandemic.” “It’s disheartening and exhausting,” she added. It appears to be the case. This is a condensed version of the information.