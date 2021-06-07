After a spike in testing centers, Germany is looking into complaints of fraud.

Authorities in Germany are looking into charges of fraud concerning the nationwide distribution of free coronavirus testing, which are being done in converted mobile phoen stores, beauticians, and art galleries.

To enter non-essential establishments, visit restaurants or pubs, or attend small-scale cultural events, Germans must provide a negative test result.

The government covers one free test per individual each week, resulting in over 15,000 establishments giving antigen tests with findings in within 20 minutes.

“I have a notion, a pretty well-founded suspicion, based on what I’ve witnessed.