After a spike in burns, New York doctors are urging people to stop using gasoline to stoke fires.

After an increase in burns linked to this practice, medical experts at a New York university issued a warning asking people not to use gasoline and other accelerants to fuel flames.

According to a statement supplied to The Washington Newsday by the Clark Burn Center at the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, 38 persons have been hospitalized this year due to accelerant-related injuries.

This statistic is eight times higher than the overall figure recorded at the burn center for the entire year of 2020. Officials also stated that accelerant-related burns had increased by 100% since 2017.

People have been dumping cups of gasoline onto fires or pouring the material from gas cans to speed up the flames, according to Tamara Roberts, the burn center’s manager.

According to the burn center, people have been using kerosene and aerosol cans as accelerants in addition to gasoline.

However, medical experts warn that utilizing these medications for this reason can be harmful.

“Using accelerants on an open fire frequently causes the fire to explode and leap, inflicting burns to anyone nearby,” Roberts said in a statement.

“Most of these burns are rather big and necessitate surgery, particularly skin grafts, as well as a long and painful rehabilitation.”

The majority of the individuals it had seen with accelerant-related burns were between the ages of 13 and 37, according to the organization.

Roberts expressed fear that when the weather cools, individuals would utilize outdoor fires and leaf burning more frequently, resulting in more casualties.

This year, the burn center’s manager stated, the facility has experienced a significant number of scalding burns.

So far in 2021, the center has registered 46 people who have been admitted to the hospital due to scalds. This compares to the total number of 55 for the entire year of 2020.

Many of the searing burns, according to Roberts, were caused by microwaveable meals.

"Most packets have warnings about the high temperature involved in preparing a quick hot meal in a microwave," she noted. "However, not everyone pays attention to these cautions." "Giving your youngster a soup or other microwaved food without allowing it to cool down can be dangerous."