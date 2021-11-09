After a spider bite, a member of the ‘Rust’ crew faces amputation; $10K has been raised on GoFundMe.

After being bitten by a deadly spider while wrapping up the problematic film, a crew member on Rust has been hospitalized and faces the potential of having his arm amputated.

Rust production was halted on October 21 after star and producer Alec Baldwin shot a gun that he had no idea carried live ammo, killing cameraman Halyna Hutchins and seriously injuring director Joel Souza.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf, Jason Miller, who had been hired as a pipe rigger and lamp operator on the wrap team for the film’s New Mexico set, became ill after being bitten by a brown recluse spider.

Miller has experienced “serious symptoms” including “necrosis of his arm and sepsis,” according to a statement on the fundraising page, and has undergone “several surgeries each day” as doctors try to stop the infection.

A posting on GoFundMe states, "Jason Miller, IATSE [International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees] Local 480 pipe rigger and lamp operator, is in need of our support." "Jason was bitten by a brown recluse spider while working as part of the wrap team on the production 'Rust' in Bonanza Creek.

“He developed severe symptoms in a matter of days, including necrosis of his arm and sepsis. He’s been admitted to the hospital and has undergone many surgeries each day as doctors strive to stem the infection and save his arm from amputation.

“If the medical team at Abq Lovelace is able to save Jason’s arm, it will be a long road to recovery for him; if he loses his arm, it will be a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.

“It would be really helpful and greatly appreciated if anyone could offer support and money to help Jason get through this difficult time.

"Thank you, IATSE and Local 480 are genuinely a lovely family," a spokeswoman for the Rust producers, which includes Baldwin, told Britain's Sky.