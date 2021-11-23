After a show of support, Britney Spears calls Lady Gaga her “inspiration.”

Lady Gaga has been dubbed “inspiration” by Britney Spears after the singer and actress showed support for her following the dissolution of her conservatorship.

Throughout her battle to be released from her conservatorship, which was imposed in 2008 due to mental health concerns, pop diva Spears got an outpouring of public support from a number of celebrities and fans.

That support has grown in the days since Spears was released from the agreement on November 12, which had taken her personal and financial decisions out of her hands for nearly 14 years.

“I think she will forever be an inspiration to women,” Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, said of Spears at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, House of Gucci, according to The Independent.

When asked if she would ever collaborate with Spears, Gaga told Variety, “I don’t think so.” “Obviously, I would! Britney is a woman in this industry who has shown a lot of strength in her sexuality, even in her childhood, in a way that I think was just so motivating and powerful for me as a young woman.” Spears took to her Instagram Story on Friday after the interview aired to show her gratitude to Gaga, writing: “Thank you, Lady Gaga, for taking the time to say something so thoughtful. You’ve made me sob! I adore you.” “@britneyspears, I adore you!” Gaga retaliated. “Make the most of your life. I prayed that the court system would treat you with dignity. You’ve irrevocably altered the course of women in this field. You were courageous in standing up for yourself. Thank you very much.” Spears shared a snapshot of Gaga in a leopard-print suit and a video of the star screaming her praises in an interview, in which she dubbed the “Toxic” singer “very motivating,” in a new Instagram post shared on Monday. The mother of two said in the caption of the photo: “Why hello there, sexy lady!!! Thank you very much for your sweet remarks….. you’ve inspired me as well, and I adore this dress!!!! For the remainder of the year, you’re my motivation, and congrats on your fantastic film!!!! Love, B [emojis of kissing]” Spears had harsh words for Christina Aguilera, a fellow singer, after the latter dodged a. This is a condensed version of the information.