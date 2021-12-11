After a royal race remark, Prince Harry was told not to be oversensitive, according to a biographer.

According to a royal book, after protesting about comments concerning the complexion of his prospective children with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was admonished not to be oversensitive.

When the palace refuted Christopher Andersen’s account of the story behind Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey race charges, it prompted a front-page story in one of Britain’s most widely circulated publications.

According to a claim by a U.S. journalist, Prince Charles asked his wife Camilla how the couple’s children will look.

The Duchess of Cornwall replied, “Well, absolutely stunning, I’m sure,” before Charles said, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” according to the book.

“This is fiction and not worth further comment,” a Clarence House official stated last week.

Brothers and Wives, on the other hand, was not intended as a dig at Charles, and Andersen told The Washington Newsday that the royal family was not racist.

He stated, ” “This relates back to a nice speech by Charles, in which he speculates on what their offspring might look like, as every grandfather does.

“It comes with the territory when you’re a grandfather. What will the hair color, eye color, and skin be like? This was all twisted into a more ominous sounding phrase.

“By the time it reached Harry, the message had changed significantly. So, when Harry complained about this, the reaction was, “Well, you’re simply oversensitive.” It’s just that you’re misinterpreting it.'” Following an article in The New York Post, Clarence House went on record to reject the description in the book, causing a front-page story in The Sun headlined “Prince Charles ‘is not royal racist.'” The front page of tomorrow’s newspaper will be as follows: Claims that Prince Charles questioned Harry and Meghan about Archie’s skin color have been dismissed as “fiction and unworthy of remark.” https://t.co/gwcy4eKUEU pic.twitter.com/uA0FgCcooe — November 28, 2021, The Sun (@TheSun) The denial by the palace was also reported in broadsheet newspapers such as The Guardian.

Andersen, on the other hand, held firm in his story, telling The Washington Newsday: “The allegation about the [palace]is made up.

“They couldn’t have read the book at the time they made that assertion. I believe that after they read what I have to say in the book, they will. This is a condensed version of the information.