After a ‘Rough Night,’ Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, begins rehab.

According to a family update posted on Facebook, Makayla Noble, the high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific gymnastics accident, had a “difficult night” before starting therapy.

Since sustaining a catastrophic spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands, the 17-year-old inhabitant of Prosper, Texas, had spent more than three weeks in hospital at Medical City Plano.

Noble, on the other hand, arrived at a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, her 17th birthday, to begin physical therapy.

“Mak had a terrible night with lots of cries BUT everything turned around today when she got to meet her new nurses!” the family wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Despite the difficult night, Noble’s family claimed she had numerous great experiences, including meeting her new treatment team.

One of them was the fact that she could put on regular clothes. In physical therapy, the teen reportedly “wowed” her staff and “liked” having her sister, Myriah Noble, paint her new room.

“She is very eager to get her Wheelchair tomorrow, which will offer her greater freedom to move around the hospital and outside!” the family noted in the post.

According to the post, the Prosper resident was also “very pleased” that the rehab facility’s staff taught her how to operate her iPad.

“At first, it was a little difficult, but she worked it out!” She’ll be back on social media in a few days.” Noble’s lungs became infected during her hospital stay at Medical City Plano, delaying her transfer to the rehabilitation facility.

The family wrote in another Facebook update that it had been a “rough day” after landing safely at the rehab facility on Wednesday.

“Mak wants you to be a part of this journey with her, so if we’re being honest, today has been a difficult day,” said Wednesday’s post.

“It was difficult for her to say goodbye to the nurses at Medical City Plano. Arriving and seeing all the people in wheelchairs is difficult for her, and she is trying to accept the fact that she will be here for a long time, away from her friends and family.”” We’ve gotten all of the birthday greetings and videos, but Mak wasn’t quite ready. This is a condensed version of the information.