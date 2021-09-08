After a romantic wedding, Mary Steenburgen welcomes Lily Collins into the family.

Over Labor Day weekend, Mary Steenburgen welcomed Lily Collins into her family as her mother-in-law.

Collins, who starred in Emily in Paris, married Charlie McDowell on Saturday in a lovely ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, and the couple shared photographs from the event on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Oscar winner Steenburgen took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the momentous day and express her happiness over her son’s marriage.

McDowell’s mother captioned the photo, which shows him staring adoringly at his bride: “Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!!” Thank you for allowing us to bask in the splendor of your love for one another.

“My heart is bursting, and the last several days have nearly felt like a beautiful dream. But it’s all true, and I consider myself the luckiest mother on the planet.”

“Couldn’t be happier to be your new daughter-in-law,” Collins said. Adding a string of heart emoticons, I said, “Truly.”

McDowell, whose father is English actor Malcolm McDowell, Steenburgen’s first spouse, took advantage of the occasion to poke fun at his mother’s social media talents.

The writer and director wrote, “Mom, next time I get married, simply ask for the photo instead of uploading a screenshot with the tags visible.” “I also adore you.”

“Shut up,” Steenburgen, who is now married to Ted Danson of The Good Place, retorted. “As well as congratulations.”

