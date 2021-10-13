After a raunchy ‘Atheist’ music video was filmed in the cathedral, the priest resigned.

After the church was prominently featured in a provocative new music video, a priest resigned as the dean of Toledo Cathedral in Spain.

Father Juan Miguel Ferrer Grenesche, according to the Catholic News Agency, resigned over what was judged an improper use of the place of worship.

“The Dean expresses his request for forgiveness from the institution, on his own behalf and on behalf of the various elements of the cathedral chapter, insofar as they have had responsibility, for all the errors and faults that may have been committed by word, deed, and omission in the recent events,” Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves told the news outlet.

Fr. Ferrer’s term in the position was set to finish on November 5, but due to the controversy, he will instead leave on October 16.

It comes after a music video for the song “Ateo,” which translates as “Atheist,” by Spanish rapper C. Tangana and Argentine singer and songwriter Nathy Peluso utilized the 13th century church as the backdrop.

In the trailer, the two perform a filthy dance together inside the cathedral while a group of enthralled onlookers, including a priest, gaze on.

Tangana is seen tugging Peluso’s hair at one point, while a naked but pixelated Peluso is shown cradling Tangana’s severed head in another startling scene from the film.

Both photos are clear references to artwork found inside the church.

Meanwhile, one of the song’s lyrics reads, “I used to be an atheist, but now I believe, because a miracle like you had to come down from heaven.”

Tangana reportedly paid 15,000 euros ($17,000) to use the arena, according to the Catholic News Agency. On Friday, October 7, the resulting footage was released to YouTube. It had more than 6.8 million views at the time of writing.

Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves offered an instant apologies to The Tablet, stating he “truly regretted” the cathedral’s role in the video.

“We humbly and truly pray for the pardon of all the faithful, whether lay people or priests, who have been wrongfully hurt by this inappropriate use,” he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.