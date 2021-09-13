After a poor start to the season, Aaron Rodgers was roasted, saying, “Should’ve Sticked With Jeopardy!”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost a rout to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, prompting many social media users to recall his time as a Jeopardy! contestant. The host is a guest.

Though he earned the NFL MVP award for the third time last season, his and his team’s problems against the New Orleans Saints in a 38-3 loss caused many to wonder if Rodgers’ mind was sidetracked by recent trade discussions or his time on the game show.

Jeopardy! In the first half, Aaron Rodgers failed to lead the Packers to a score.

This is why game show hosts aren’t supposed to be quarterbacks.

twitter.com/zSzMhdNxS9

— BetOnline.ag (@betonline ag) (@betonline ag) (@betonline ag) (@betonline 12 September 2021

In April, Rodgers presented Jeopardy!, and many viewers were impressed with his performance. Fans of football couldn’t say the same about how he led the Packers on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers acted as though he were the host of Jeopardy! today

September 12, 2021 — Dave Crews (@crewser128)

Rodgers was allegedly upset with contract extension talks with Green Bay throughout the offseason, prompting speculation that he could be transferred. Those concerns appear to have been resolved for the time being, and Rodgers and the team have reiterated their commitment to 2021.

Many Twitter users joked that Rodgers was reaching out to Jeopardy! for a long-term commitment after Sunday’s loss. rather than joining a different football team

After today’s game, Aaron Rodgers addressed the creators of Jeopardy.

twitter.com/lXMhsIS3kd

September 12, 2021 — Kienan Knecht (@kienan67)

Some have even claimed that Rodgers’ performance on Sunday was the worst of his career. “It was evident from the first snap of the game Aaron Rodgers was not there, he looked checked out to me,” FS1’s Skip Bayless tweeted. How did you get there from running away with the MVP? Because he didn’t show up, his squad didn’t show up.”

Aaron Rodgers was visibly absent from the start of the game, and he appeared to be checked out to me. How do you transition from escaping with the MVP to. This is a condensed version of the information.