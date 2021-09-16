After a patient discovers he is her father, an OB/GYN accused of inseminating women with his own sperm is sued.

After realizing that her previous gynecologist is actually her biological father, she has filed a lawsuit against him. Her mother was a patient of his, and she was allegedly conceived through artificial insemination. The shocking case is just one of many brought against doctors in recent years, demonstrating the all-too-common nature of medical malpractice—and how at-home genetic testing kits have aided in their detection.

Dr. Morris Wortman of Rochester, New York, has been accused of artificially inseminating his patients with his own sperm without their consent or knowledge, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

An unnamed Geneseo lady filed the lawsuit on Saturday. Dr. Wortman’s clinic, the Center for Menstrual Disorders, has treated the woman and her mother for a long time.

The plaintiff claimed that she was conceived through artificial insemination in 1985, and that her mother was under Dr. Wortman’s care at the time. Her sperm donor was said to be an unidentified medical student at the University of Rochester Medical Center, according to her mother.

The woman is believed to have completed an at-home DNA test as an adult in order to understand more about her biological father. She found she had five half-siblings not long after.

When one of her newly discovered half-brothers reached out to the doctor’s daughter from a previous marriage, she realized that Wortman was most likely her father. When the half-brother and Wortman’s known daughter were tested, it was discovered that they had a 99.99 percent chance of being half-siblings.

Because the woman was a patient of Dr. Wortman without realizing he was her father, her case focuses on the emotional harm and anguish she suffered as a result of the disclosure.

Carl Lore, now 35, discovered that he was not only donor-conceived, but that the donor was none other than his mother’s OB/GYN, Dr. Wortman, at the age of 35.

Lore told the Democrat & Chronicle that his mother was informed the donor was a University of Rochester medical student, but DNA tests revealed otherwise.

The episode is far from isolated, and it highlights the prevalence of these types of distressing charges, which have been facilitated by the usage of at-home DNA.