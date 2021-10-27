After a panel’s approval, Pfizer’s vaccine is one step closer to becoming available for children aged 5 to 11.

According to the Associated Press, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven on Tuesday, sending the vaccine to the next step in the approval process.

The FDA is not required to follow the panel’s recommendations, but it is anticipated to make its own decision in the coming days.

According to the Associated Press, if the agency approves the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must next decide whether to suggest the doses and which children should be eligible to receive them.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.