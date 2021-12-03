After a mysterious removal, Matt Amodio reclaims his Twitter verification check mark.

After being suddenly removed for less than 24 hours, former Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio’s Twitter verification checkmark has reappeared.

Just over three months after getting the coveted badge, the Ohio native announced on Wednesday that he had lost it. The badge is normally given out to important individuals, corporations, and organizations on the social networking platform.

Amodio wondered if the badge had been withdrawn because he was no longer a Jeopardy! champion at the time. after being authenticated in the midst of a record-breaking performance that included a 38-game winning streak and $1,518,601 in earnings (placing him second only to Ken Jennings at 74 wins).

The checkmark reappeared on the Yale Ph.D. candidate’s Twitter account on Thursday, nearly as suddenly as it had vanished.

According to The Washington Newsday, Amodio received “radio silence all the way” from the Twitter team, leaving him in the dark about what caused the apparent hiccup.

“They’re a big firm, and it was fixed very swiftly in the grand scheme of things!” Amodio made a practical observation.

He went on to say that he tried “everything” to reclaim his status, including “filling out more of my account info, re-filing a fresh verification request, etc… so it’s possible that something there fixed it, or maybe it was simply a malfunction on their end.”

Amodio, whose Jeopardy! career began in the summer and concluded in October when he was defeated by actor Jonathan Fisher, told The Washington Newsday that he had wondered if not appearing on the show had resulted in him losing his badge.

"I was a current Jeopardy! champion when I was verified," he stated. "Obviously, I've lost touch since then and am no longer current. As a result, I'm in the news less frequently these days. I thought I was still a valuable member of the community, but perhaps that's not enough!" He went on to say that ""I only discovered my verified check was vanished when followers alerted me," Amodio stated, "and I miss the verification badge." It was a fantastic approach to make my replies stand out and give them more weight!" When he takes over the Jeopardy! franchise in 2022, Amodio is expected to return.