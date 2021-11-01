After a miscarriage, a guy discovers a woman’s memorial to her baby in a field miles away from her home.

A metal detectorist discovered a letter from a mother paying respect to her baby after a miscarriage in a field.

After suffering her sixth miscarriage in the last two years, Kay Green, 24, from Surrey in southeastern England, launched a giant confetti-filled balloon, according to local news outlet EssexLive.

Green found out she was expecting the child in early 2021. However, around eight weeks into the pregnancy, the woman began bleeding profusely, and the baby was lost.

Green told EssexLive, “Some people will say, ‘Oh, they become easier.'” “They don’t have any. Because the losses keep piling up, they never get any easier. Each time, you become more and more irritated.” Green decided to do something special to commemorate the baby after a string of heartbreaking losses.

Green then launched the balloon in early September, which contained a scan photo of the baby in the womb as well as a note from the mother directing whoever discovered it to contact her.

Ricky Harper, 58, discovered the balloon four days later while metal detecting in a field in Billericay, a town about 75 miles northeast of where Green released the homage.

Harper described reading the note as “awesome.” “He shed a tear as he recounted the ’emotional’ event.

Before asking his wife, Julie Watson, to contact Green, the 58-year-old wondered what to do with the tribute balloon. Harper then chose to bury the tribute beside a prayer for the baby behind a large oak tree in the field.

“It was quite difficult; even thinking about it now makes me choke up a little,” Harper told EssexLive. “It’s sad to say the least. It was an extremely emotional experience.” “I just pray for the kid and the family, hoping that by doing so, they will be able to find some peace and, hopefully, one day, they will be able to have the next baby they require. I didn’t want it to be tossed in the trash and forgotten. It’s something I’ll never forget. It’ll stick with me for a long time.” Green informed family members of the incident after receiving a Facebook message from Watson informing her that the tribute balloon had been found.

“I told them, “I’m so delighted someone with such a compassionate and loving heart discovered my balloon for us.” This is a condensed version of the information.