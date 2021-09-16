After a mask altercation outside a bank, a prison officer was arrested on battery and hate crime charges.

Police in Grover Beach, California, stated Tuesday that a correctional officer was detained this week after allegedly beating a bank employee outside a Wells Fargo earlier this month.

The officer, identified as James Allen Jones Jr. by the Grover Beach Police Department, was arrested Tuesday morning and faces charges of hate crime, violence, and criminal threats in connection with the incident.

Prior to the incident, Jones was employed as a prison officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach police said in a Tuesday press statement. Jones was arrested and brought to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to authorities.

Jones became enraged that the Wells Fargo location in Grover Beach was enforcing a mask requirement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the person with whom he allegedly had the altercation. According to Grover Beach police, the bank employee was hurt during the incident but refused medical attention when authorities arrived.

Jones allegedly “was making derogatory words regarding the victim’s race during the confrontation,” according to police, who spoke with the bank employee the next day to learn more about the dispute. According to police, the incident record was revised to reflect the hate crime claims, and officials spent the next few days trying to identify the other person involved, who had fled the scene before police could apprehend anyone.

Witness testimonies, as well as images and videos obtained from the surrounding regions at the time of the altercation, later confirmed Jones as the other individual allegedly involved in the incident. Authorities worked with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest order and search warrants for Jones’ property when he was identified.

In a statement that did not identify Jones by name, Vicky Waters, the special advisor and assistant secretary of communications at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the officer engaged in the incident was placed on administrative time off.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are appalling, and CDCR does not accept this type of behavior on or off the job. This is a condensed version of the information.