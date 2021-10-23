After a Mandalorian ship was destroyed by bad weather, ‘Star Wars’ fans built a life-size X-Wing.

A group of six sci-fi cosplayers have taken their craft to the next level by creating a life-size copy of Luke Skywalker’s spacecraft from the popular Star Wars film trilogy.

They had attempted to recreate the Razor Crest, the starship piloted by the Mandalorian in the hit TV series of the same name, but their prototype was destroyed in April 2021 due to inclement weather.

In an interview on the new X-Wing starfighter, Ayaal Federov, 29, claimed that “construction of the ship took three months” after they started manufacturing it in July.

He quipped that if Russian actress Yulia Peresild needed a ride back to Earth, he would gladly travel to space. Peresild was deployed to the International Space Station as part of a film crew to shoot a feature film.

After watching the first season of The Mandalorian, which is set in the Star Wars world, the longtime cosplayer and his buddies decided to build the Razor Crest spaceship replica.

Federov and his pals had intended to film a fan-fiction video that included both ships.

“During the creation of the Razor Crest, we planned the X-Wing and thought it would be quite awesome if the Mandalorian met Luke Skywalker in our fan video,” Federov added.

The team gained valuable knowledge while building the Razor Crest, making the construction of the second ship considerably easier. “We took into account all of the mistakes from the first ship this time, and everyone knew what to do,” Federov added. “We started with the ship’s skeleton and built it up from there.” Wood, fiberboard, styrofoam, glass, metal, and plastic are among the materials used to construct the ship.

“Along with the ship, we created a Luke Skywalker suit for the pilot, as well as a C-3PO and R2-D2. We completed the entire procedure at the same time “Federov stated.

“Vanya is responsible for the installation, while Kolya, Ivan, Dima, and Arsen are responsible for the outfit and the ship’s construction,” he continued, introducing his team members.

The replica is 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) in height, 46 feet (14 meters) in length, and 33 feet (10 meters) in width.

Federov is unfazed by the possibility that the ship may be difficult to navigate.