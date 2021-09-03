After a man swallows a Nokia 3310, doctors remove it from his body.

Earlier last week, a guy who swallowed a Nokia 3310 telephone underwent a successful operation that could save his life.

After the phone had been in his stomach for four days, doctors in Pristina, Kosovo, a landlocked country in southeastern Europe, operated on the 33-year-old man.

Skender Teljaku, the doctor in charge of the successful procedure, shared photos of the phone that was recovered from the man’s stomach, as well as X-ray and endoscopy images showing the foreign item within the 33-year-body, old’s on Facebook.

Teljaku stated on Facebook that the medical team was able to remove the phone without cutting the stomach open, retrieving it in three segments using special endoscopes. During the treatment, which lasted about two hours, the doctor also stated that there were “no issues.”

Due to the agony he was experiencing after swallowing the phone, the 33-year-old man decided to go to the hospital in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital and largest city.

The battery, Teljaku told local news site Ekspres, was the most dangerous portion of the phone since it may burst and spew toxins into the man’s belly, putting his life in jeopardy.

Although it is unclear how or why the man ingested the phone, Teljaku stated that the patient recovered well and is currently in good health.

According to Ada Health, over 80% of non-edible foreign items ingested by accident (or on purpose) pass through the body without generating any symptoms. Small, spherical objects are the least prone to cause issues.

The absorption of larger materials, or ones that are sharp or dangerous, may necessitate immediate medical attention.

Swallowing an inedible foreign object can cause a variety of symptoms, depending on what it is and where it is placed in the digestive tract.

For example, foreign items in the stomach or intestines can cause symptoms including abdominal pain or cramping, abdominal swelling or bloating, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, and blood in the stool. This is a condensed version of the information.