After a man launches a Confetti Cannon into his crotch, Gender Reveal Backfires Spectacularly.

For each future parent, learning the gender of their unborn child is a remarkable experience.

Many parents are opting to find out whether their child will be a girl or a boy before the birth of their child by completing a gender reveal on social media.

Couples discover their unborn baby’s gender via a color reveal—if the color blue appears, they’re expecting a son, but if the color pink shows, they’re expecting a daughter.

There have been numerous inventive approaches to the unveiling.

It could be as simple as cutting a cake, exploding a giant balloon, or unleashing a confetti cannon, as seen in a recent viral video.

The crucial moment, however, did not go as planned for Hannah Hamilton and her companion.

A couple can be seen standing in a wooded area with their young son Luke in a video posted to Hannahhamilton’s TikTok account.

As the man prepares to discharge the confetti cannon he is holding, the two converse.

“Are you ready, Luke?” Hamilton asks. The man then discharges the cannon after counting down from three.

Our gender reveal didn’t go as planned #genderrevealparty #genderrevealfail #fail #fyp #pregnancy #fyp #funny #dadfail #genderreavel #genderreavel #genderreavel hannahhamilton’s original sound The father was holding the cannon upside down and managed to shoot it directly into his crotch area, which is why the video has received over 4.1 million views since it was posted on September 11.

He sprints backwards, yelling expletives, as he doubles up in pain. Of course, Hamilton bursts out laughing as the toddler exclaims, “Oh oh!” “Our gender reveal didn’t go as planned #genderrevealparty #genderrevealfail #fail #fyp #pregnancy #fyp #funny #dadfail #genderreavel,” Hamilton captioned the video, which you can see here. The amusing video has received a lot of attention online, with over 523,000 likes and nearly 10,000 individuals commenting to express their delight.

“And that’s how we only had two kids,” one TikTok user, Crystal, remarked.

“I’m about to wet myself,” Beckett’s Mama continued. “Welcome to parenting!”

“Congratulations!” exclaimed User1242192496146, “it’s so amusing how hard you’re laughing!”

“Lol I can’t stop laughing,” Esquiveldeyanira104 typed.

“That’s hilarious!” said user9874442394021.

