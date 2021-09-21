After a man draws her on the subway without her knowledge, a woman bursts into tears.

As this new viral movie demonstrates, if you are fortunate enough to have an artistic gift, you should use it to do good in the world.

We can watch the moment artist Devon Rodriguez drew a woman on a New York City train and what giving her the artwork meant in footage released on TikTok by Rodriguez.

The video begins with Rodriguez, 25, of the Bronx, who has more than 19.9 million Instagram followers, pulling out a piece of paper and drawing a mask-wearing woman reading a book on the train opposite him.

He swiftly portrays her face in fine detail with graphite pencil and superb shading before rising up to offer her the work, adding, “Excuse me miss, I drew you.” This is a drawing of you that I made.”

The woman, clearly struck with emotion, stares down at the artwork before pressing her palm to her mouth and crying.

“You never know when someone is in need of an act of kindness [sad-face emoji] [black love heart]let’s all do something good for a stranger today,” Rodriguez said in the caption of the remarkable film, which can be viewed here.

Since it was shared on August 10, the touching moment has received a lot of attention online, with 11.9 million views and more than 1.5 million likes at the time of writing.

@devonrodriguezart

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments section to express their feelings about the emotional scene.

“People just want to not feel invisible,” wrote Brittny, a TikTok user. You gave her a sense of belonging.”

“She cried…,” another person, Wildflowr2, remarked. I sobbed. Your work is outstanding.”

“You literally awakened a lot of feelings in her, and she really needed her drawing,” Aixinco Roda explained.

“What a lovely reaction,” wrote User8634686939446. She seemed to have been holding that in for quite some time.”

The name is Gibson! "Now I'm crying," she said. She obviously needed to know.