After a long battle with cancer, comedian Norm MacDonald passed away at the age of 61.

After a long battle with cancer, Norm MacDonald, an important comedian noted for his quiet delivery and frightening punchlines, died Tuesday. He was 61 years old at the time.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime producing partner and friend, broke the news to Deadline.

The Canadian comedian was most known for his five-year stint on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, during which he hosted the “Weekend Update” segment for three years.

Prior to joining Saturday Night Live, MacDonald worked as a writer on the comedy Roseanne and appeared on a number of shows, including The Drew Carey Show and NewsRadio.

After leaving SNL in 1998, he went on to star in the film Dirty Work and then his own sitcom, The Norm Show (1999-2001).

In recent years, he has developed Norm MacDonald Live, a video podcast, as well as Netflix’s Norm MacDonald Has a Show.

MacDonald has long claimed that his time on Saturday Night Live was cut short because Don Ohlmeyer, the head of NBC’s West Coast division, objected to his relentless berating of O.J. Simpson during his infamous murder trial. (Ohlmeyer has always rejected the charge.)

Due to appearances on celebrity roasts and talk shows where he would offer old-fashioned jokes obviously designed to be unfunny, MacDonald was dubbed a “comic’s comedian” and noted as a practitioner of anti-humor, a label he despised.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.