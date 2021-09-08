After a local doctor referred to the vaccine as a “clot shot,” an Idaho school has lifted the mask requirement.

Following a pathologist’s scathing statements about the COVID-19 vaccination during a July 2021 conference, an Idaho school has dropped its mask mandate.

Despite the Delta variant’s quick spread across the state, parents at Peace Valley Charter School in Boise, Idaho, were informed on Wednesday that their children would no longer be forced to wear masks.

The school’s executive board voted on August 16 to enforce masks for students and staff members, as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After the school board’s governing council opted to convene a separate virtual conference with many experts, including pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who was appointed to the district health board in August of 2021, the mask mandate was rescinded.

Cole was appointed to the district health board after speaking at the White Coat Summit in Dallas, Texas, in July 2021. The event was held by America’s Frontline Doctors, a pro-Trump organization comprised of doctors and nurses who oppose vaccine and mask mandates in the United States.

Cole referred to the vaccine as “an experimental vaccine” while at the event. Before claiming that the vaccine causes diseases, he nicknamed it “the clot shot” and “needle rape.”

He continued, “Why are we putting something into the human body that is the toxin, it is the toxin, it produces the disease, this is not a vaccination.”

Cole is also accused of advocating for the use of the anti-parasite medicine Ivermectin in March 2021. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary from the Food and Medicine Administration, the drug has found momentum among numerous conspiracy theorist organizations as a therapy for COVID-19.

According to The Idaho Statesman, Peace Valley’s principal, Andrew Ross, suggested that the school board maintain masks optional for children on August 16. “These standards may be amended if a mask mandate was reestablished in the city or county,” Ross added.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, state officials had to activate Idaho’s “crisis standards of care,” which allows allowed hospital beds to be distributed around the state’s northern panhandle.

There have been 2,558 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Idaho as of September 8th, with a 7-day incubation period.