After a lengthy investigation, the United States returns 250 stolen Indian artifacts worth $15 million.

According to the Associated Press, US authorities have returned to India over 250 artifacts worth an estimated $15 million after a lengthy investigation recovered the stolen gems.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement held a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City on Thursday to repatriate the treasures.

The inquiry focused on tens of thousands of antiquities allegedly smuggled into the US by Subhash Kapoor, an antiquities dealer who has denied the claims. According to authorities, the event’s centerpiece was a $4 million bronze Shiva Nataraja.

Authorities claim Kapoor used his New York gallery, Arts of the Past, to traffic stolen art from India and Southeast Asia. So far, 2,500 stolen antiques worth $143 million have been recovered. Kapoor is currently incarcerated in India, where he is facing charges, and six of his co-conspirators have been found guilty.

In a statement, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. stated the case “serves as a potent warning that those who maraud hallowed sanctuaries in pursuit of selfish profit are committing crimes not only against a country’s legacy but also against its present and future.”

Authorities claimed the Shiva Nataraja statue was sold by the mother of Nancy Wiener, a gallery owner who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of stolen goods earlier this month. According to them, Wiener sold looted artefacts to prominent institutions in Australia and Singapore.

As part of the inquiry, the district attorney’s office returned more than two dozen antiquities worth $3.8 million to Cambodia in June. In April, another 33 artifacts were returned to Afghanistan.

According to court filings filed in New York, Kapoor went to great pains to get the antiques, many of which were Hindu deity statues, and then faked their provenance with fraudulent documentation. According to reports, Kapoor scoured the globe for antiques plundered from temples, residences, and archaeological sites. Some of the antiquities were discovered in Kapoor’s New York storage lockers.

Kapoor had the items cleaned and fixed to remove any damage caused by unlawful excavation before illegally exporting them to the United States.