After a ‘large bag of meth’ was discovered in his ad, a man selling catalytic converters online was arrested.

A Missouri man was jailed after an advertisement he made on Facebook Marketplace drew unwanted attention.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday regarding a social media post attempting to sell a catalytic converter online.

While the catalytic converter in the photo appeared to be in good working order, the whistleblower was disturbed by what they saw in the backdrop.

“Apparently he [the vendor]must have been under the influence because in the background of his picture he posted, he left his enormous bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader stated on Facebook.

Rader forwarded the information to a detective, who decided to pay the seller a visit the next day after obtaining a search warrant.

“Imagine his astonishment!!!” Rader penned the piece. “He still had 48 grams of meth and a weapon he wasn’t supposed to have!” We’ve found him a new home to live.”

His catalytic converters are no longer being offered on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you’re selling stuff on social media, make sure your drugs aren’t in the background!” Rader cautioned.

Local media have identified the guy arrested as James Kertz, 38, of Reeds Spring.

Resisting arrest, third-degree domestic abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child are among Kertz’s previous offenses, according to the news outlet.

As a result of the Facebook Marketplace post and subsequent police search, he has been charged with narcotics trafficking and unlawful possession of a handgun.

In addition to the original tip, Rader said he received “many” messages on Facebook from people concerned about Kertz’s Marketplace post.

He stated, “I applaud our Stone County folks who are on the lookout for these kinds of things.”

Law enforcement officials in the United States continue to be concerned about the sale and distribution of methamphetamine. A man was caught last month in Illinois for allegedly attempting to traffic $15,000 worth of the narcotic.

