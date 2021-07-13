After a kidney transplant patient received the wrong organ, an Ohio hospital apologizes.

After a patient received the wrong kidney in a transplant, two hospital personnel in Ohio have been placed on leave.

Two caregivers at University Hospitals of Cleveland have been placed on administrative leave after an oversight resulted in one patient receiving a kidney meant for another.

On July 2, the incident occurred.

According to the health care system, the patient is healing as expected because the kidney was compatible, while the other’s transplant has been postponed.

To proceed with a kidney transplant, the donor must be matched based on characteristics such as blood type.

University Facilities said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit that oversees the federal government’s network of transplant hospitals in the United States.

“We are also thoroughly analyzing this case to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again,” University Hospitals said.

“We have expressed our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families,” the statement continued. We understand that they have entrusted us with their care. The circumstance contradicts our commitment to assisting patients in regaining their health and living life to the fullest.”

The occurrence occurs at a time when the United States is in desperate need of kidney donors, as the kidney transplant waiting list is the longest of any organ. At the time of writing, 90,318 persons in the United States needed a kidney transplant, compared to 11,845 for the liver and 3,576 for the heart.

Since 1988, University Hospitals of Cleveland has performed 2,761 kidney transplants, including 1,920 with deceased donors and 841 with living donors, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. So far this year, 95 of these have occurred.

Heather Mekesa, chief operating officer of Lifebanc, a northeast Ohio non-profit organ and tissue recovery business, told News 5 that such mix-ups are extremely unusual. “99.9% of the time, this doesn’t happen, and organ donation actually saves lives,” she said.

The success percentage for kidney transplants, according to Mekesa, is “amazing.”

“This exceedingly odd, uncommon mix-up shouldn’t dissuade anyone from signing up on that donor list and, if feasible, giving someone a second chance,” she continued.

"Unfortunately, there aren't enough contributors out there," Mekesa remarked.