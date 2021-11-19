After a house fire, firefighters were praised for saving and resuscitating a cat using specialized equipment.

After receiving a report of a home fire, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene about seven minutes later. Six firefighters entered the house to look for victims, but all they discovered was the cat, who was comatose inside.

The firefighters began working to save the cat once they were confident the house had been completely evacuated. According to a news release, the cat was still alive while unconscious.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals supplied expert animal resuscitation equipment to firefighter Joanne Grout (RSPCA). The apparatus utilized to save the cat’s life was a specialized medical device that used a mask to provide oxygen to the cat.

Grout also gave the animal oxygen for five minutes in order to give it a chance of survival.

The cat was given the name “Lucky” by the crew on the scene, and he was sent to a nearby vet for prompt medical assistance. According to the fire department, he has since healed and been reunited with his family.

In a statement, Station Manager Trevor Sturrock of Hebburn and South Shields Community Fire Stations stated, “We were thrilled to hand back one of the nine lives to the cat, and ultimately that was made possible because to the kit donated by the RSPCA.”

“They are, after all, a charity, and you can help them continue to save animals’ lives by giving through their website. But for now, let’s join our hands and congratulate our crews and FF Grout on a job well done “According to Sturrock.

