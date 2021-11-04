After a HOA complaint, a woman spray-paints ‘Dead Bushes’ green in a video that has been viewed over 4 million times.

After sharing a recent film on TikTok, a woman initiated a discussion concerning homeowners’ associations (HOAs). Since it was published last month, the video of the TikToker spray-painting her front yard’s withering plants in response to her HOA’s complaints has gone viral on the platform, garnering 3.9 million views, 166,000 likes, and over 4,000 comments.

HOAs are commonly formed inside communities or neighborhoods to establish rules, expectations, and standards for the upkeep of the properties under their control. When a homeowner purchases a property within a HOA, they immediately become a member, pay dues, and follow the rules of the organization; if they don’t, they may face heavy penalties such as fines or even legal action.

HOA supporters argue that they are beneficial in maintaining their neighborhoods clean and well-kept. HOA dues can also assist cover the price of shared services and amenities, such as snow removal. HOAs, on the other hand, are accused by detractors of wielding too much influence over their communities and of imposing arbitrary and overly harsh restrictions.

TikToker @brandylong490 seemed to fall into the latter of the two groups. “When the HOA complains about your dead shrubs and wants you to replace them,” she wrote in her video, using on-screen captions. She used the hashtag f***off as well.

The woman is seen standing over a stretch of lawn, notably an area covered in half-browning bushes, in the video. She used a can of spray paint to paint a green hue over the browning foliage. The approach is surprisingly effective and, at least on camera, produces a natural-looking outcome.

While clearly amusing, the TikToker’s act sparked a more serious argument in the comments area, with both supporters and opponents of HOAs speaking out.

In a comment, @tacostellsecrets said, “Living in a HOA doesn’t even seem like actual house ownership.” “Basically, it’s renting with a few extra steps.” @kristyn 022 echoed, “One of the many reasons I will never live in a HOA!” “You pay a lot of money to be told what you can and can’t do outside of your house.” HOAs “should be outlawed,” TikToker @lisamarie 781 said on Twitter. “You pay them money in order for THEM to have control over what you own. “I’ll never comprehend.” Meanwhile, @tankroomtroll pointed out that HOAs are exclusive “literally [because].” This is a condensed version of the information.