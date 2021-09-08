After a heart attack, Bob Odenkirk returns to filming “Better Call Saul”: “I’m so happy to be here.”

After recovering from a minor heart attack earlier this summer, Bob Odenkirk is back on set.

The Better Call Saul star, 58, gave fans an update from his makeup chair, saying he was back to enjoying life after a health scare that drew widespread support.

He captioned the photo on Twitter, “Back to work on Better Call Saul!”

“It makes me so pleased to be here and to be living this particular life surrounded by such wonderful people.”

It’s time to get back to work on Better Call Saul! I’m very grateful to be here and to be living this particular life surrounded by such wonderful people. BTW, this is makeup artist Cheri Montesanto, who is helping me look good for the camera! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp

September 8, 2021 — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk)

“BTW, this is makeup artist Cheri Montesanto making me look good for filming!” he said.

While filming the prequel series in New Mexico in July, the Breaking Bad star fainted and suffered a “small heart attack.”

His representatives reported that he was “in stable condition after sustaining a heart-related episode” following the incident.

“He and his family would like to thank the great doctors and nurses who have cared for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have remained by his side,” the statement said. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for their good wishes and respectfully request their privacy while Bob recovers.”

When his son Nate Odenkirk subsequently tweeted, “He’s going to be okay,” fans breathed a sigh of relief.

