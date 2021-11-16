After a health scare, Queen Elizabeth II says, “None of us can slow the passage of time.”

After recent health issues, Queen Elizabeth II reflected on her years in public life, noting, “None of us can delay the march of time.”

The queen, who is 95 years old, has canceled more than three weeks of public appearances, including COP26, which was attended by Vice President Joe Biden.

She most recently withdrew from Remembrance Sunday on November 14 due to a sprained back in the morning, despite having confirmed her attendance only two days before.

Elizabeth, who famously devoted her “whole life” to public service on her 21st birthday, appeared to allude to her health worries during the opening session of the Church of England’s 11th General Synod on Tuesday.

The queen declared: “It’s hard to think it’s been more than 50 years since Prince Philip and I visited the General Synod for the first time.

“While we typically focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings,” says the author.

She closed her speech by repeating Come Down, O Love Divine, one of the hymns sang that morning.

“O Comforter, draw near, appear within my heart, and fire it with thy pure flame giving,” it said.

On Sunday morning, hours before Elizabeth was to attend the Cenotaph in London for the Remembrance Sunday service, Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

It said: “The Queen has decided this morning, with much sorrow, that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. Her Majesty is dissatisfied that she will be unable to attend the service.

“A wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales, as in past years.”

Following an unconnected overnight visit in hospital in October, a royal source told The Washington Newsday that the back sprain was a new concern.

In her Tuesday message, the queen noted how one of the tasks discussed during her first appearance at the General Synod was “to draw the people of this country to the knowledge and love of God.”

She stated, ” “Of course, in our diverse modern culture, the nation’s well-being is dependent on contributions from people of all religions and none.

“However, the last few years have been difficult for people of faith. This is a condensed version of the information.