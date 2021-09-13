After a Hazmat incident at a manufacturing plant, two workers were found dead.

Following a hazardous materials incident at a manufacturing business in North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, two workers died after being found unresponsive.

Officials arrived at 1309 Industrial Drive in Fayetteville just after 1:30 p.m. to locate the employees, who eventually perished as a result of the incident.

According to a statement released by Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Fayetteville Fire Department HAZMAT, and Pearce’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department responded and evacuated a facility at Valley Proteins.

According to deputies, the North Carolina OSHA Emergency Response Team also responded to the event.

Vally Proteins, Inc was visited by the Sheriff’s Office after two employees were discovered unresponsive. The 911 call came in little before 1:30 p.m. today. The Hazmat Team has arrived on the site. At the right time, more information will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/XB5rK1rUUo

September 12, 2021 — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff EWright)

According to the company’s website, the employees worked for Valley Proteins, Inc, which gathers, renders, and recycles animal by-products and grocery waste.

The cause of the deaths is being investigated by detectives from the major crimes section, and the Sheriff’s Office stated it will provide further information once the deceased’ relatives have been notified.

Sheriff Wright expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.

Gerald Burke, a plant mechanic, said he didn’t hear anything strange at the time and had no idea what had transpired. Burke told ABC11, “It’s simply horrific.” “I have no idea what happened.”

Another factory employee, who spoke to WRAL on the condition of anonymity, said working in a pit inside the plant can be dangerous and that the workers were exposed to hydrogen sulfide.

The Valley Proteins employee told the outlet, “Every single employee has an H2S [hydrogen sulfide]detector that will start beeping if it detects H2S in the air, and the faster it beeps, the higher the content.”

Employees realized something was awry on Sunday when an employee tried to radio in and received no response, according to the staff member.

“They were discovered by two factory workers who were out for a walk. This is a condensed version of the information.