After a fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ Brandon Lee’s fiancée calls for change.

Following the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Brandon Lee’s fiancée Eliza Hutton has advocated for improved safety measures on movie sets.

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin fired a pretend gun on the set of their film, Rust, killing Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Baldwin issued a statement on Twitter, expressing his “horror and sadness” and pledging to “completely cooperate” with the current police investigation.

“My heart breaks for her husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin said.

The incident drew instant analogies to Lee’s death on March 31, 1993, when a fellow actor fired a gun at him on the set of their film The Crow that he thought was loaded with blanks.

In light of the new event, his fiancée Hutton, who had planned to marry Lee on April 17, 1993, has broken her silence after 28 years.

“I was crushed by the shock and anguish of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly twenty-eight years ago,” she told People. “My heart bleeds once more for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and kid, as well as all those who have been left in the wake of this preventable tragedy.” “I implore individuals in positions of power to think about alternatives to real guns on sets,” Hutton said at the end of her statement.

Hutton reportedly used her private Instagram account to upload a photo of herself and Lee in Venice, Italy, in October 1992, when they were engaged, according to People.

“There’s no such thing as a prop gun,” Hutton captioned the photograph, referring to recent events that have dominated headlines as well as the sorrow that has greatly affected her own life.

In the hours after the shooting, Lee’s sister, Shannon Lee, issued a post on Twitter on Friday expressing her condolences to Hutchins’ family.

“Our thoughts go out to Halyna Hutchins’ family, Joel Souza, and everyone else involved in the event on Rust,” the statement stated. “On a movie set, no one should ever be killed with a gun. Period.” Bruce Lee’s children, Shannon Lee and her late brother, are martial arts legends.

