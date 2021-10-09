After a family member discovers Grandma’s cocaine-snorting kit from the 1970s while cleaning, it goes viral.

We will never completely know what our grandparents were up to when they were younger.

However, while clearing out their grandmother’s stuff, one person discovered that their elderly relative was a cocaine user.

An account called Hmoonves published a photo of a very smart-looking leather purse with a variety of drug paraphernalia on Reddit.

“My friend was cleaning up her grandmother’s possessions and found an old school cocaine kit from the 1970s,” the social media user captioned the photo.

The pouch, as seen in the photo, has a glass vial with the illegal powder, as well as a little sliver spoon for sniffing scoops of the drug.

A razer blade for cutting lines, a tube for sniffing bigger volumes, and a slice of agate stone to use as a surface are also included.

The item found is most likely a Frost-Ade Kit, which was manufactured in California and is advertised as “really magnificent snorting.”

Despite the fact that selling cocaine was rendered illegal in the United States in 1914, accessories for using the drug were easily available in the 1970s, and several commercials openly promoted such kits.

On Reddit, the photo has received over 32,800 upvotes, and many others have weighed in on the discovery in the comments section.

“Grandma called it the ‘powder room’ for a reason,” one Reddit user, DonNemo, said.

“My dearie, for your birthday, I sewed you 3,136 sweaters,” another user, AdvancedAdvance, joked.

“Looks like Grandma likes to party,” Lufflestheconqueror observed.

Jaypeezy21 scribbled: “Your G-ma deserves a lot of credit. May she lie in peace beneath the world’s largest disco ball, with lines stretching as far as the bloodshot eyes can see!” According to PercivalGoldstone, “Drug accessories were highly common before ‘drug paraphernalia’ was deemed illegal. Back in the day, there were all kinds of adverts for cocaine and weed accessories on the back pages of old High Times and other R-rated magazines, and they weren’t shy about admitting it was for drugs.

“A cannabis wallet with a was one of my faves. This is a condensed version of the information.