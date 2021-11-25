After a dispute about the accuser’s age, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial will hear about a “repugnant” sex act.

A Ghislaine Maxwell complainant has been given permission to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein trial about a “repugnant” sex act she witnessed when she was 17.

Even though she was past the age of consent in the United Kingdom, where sex is permitted from the age of 16, a judge ruled that her testimony may be delivered.

The account from “accuser-3” would prevent Maxwell a fair trial, according to his lawyers, because the woman was likely to cry in the witness box and believes she was “abused.”

The defense team argued that this would not be fair because the “morally repugnant” behavior did not violate local UK law.

On an indictment detailing her role in grooming the young women, Maxwell is accused with trafficking children for Epstein to abuse.

On all charges, she has pled not guilty.

The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of her team’s court brief, which reads: “While some may find this morally revolting, it is legally lawful and does not establish a “sexual preference” for teenage girls in any way.

“Moreover, introducing Accuser-3’s evidence to show Epstein’s sexual preference for ‘young girls’—which would include women who are young but still over the age of consent like Accuser-3—would mislead the jury and invite them to convict Ms. Maxwell based on a moral judgment of sexual activity that, in the case of Accuser-3, was entirely legal—would mislead the jury and invite them to convict Ms. Maxwell based

The prosecution will accuse Maxwell of pushing Epstein to give “Accuser-3” massages when she was 17 years old in London in the 1990s, knowing that it would lead to sex.

The sex act, which is now redacted in court filings, was not illegal, according to the British socialite’s lawyers, though Accuser-3 has described it as “unwanted and distressing.”

The following is an excerpt from the defense court filing: “Finally, whatever minor relevance Accuser-3’s testimony as 404(b) evidence may have is swamped by the severe prejudice Ms. Maxwell will face if it is admitted.

“The government has already informed the Court and the defense that Accuser-3 believes Epstein “sexually abused” her and that her sexual encounter with him was “unwanted and traumatizing.”

Accuser-3 will most likely become emotional, according to the authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.