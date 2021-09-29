After a Deleted Tweet Goes Viral, All the Signs Point to Adele Releasing a New Album.

Adele has been absent from the public eye for some time, having taken a break from her world tour in 2017. She made her comeback on Saturday Night Live, although not as a performer, but as the host.

The singer has become more visible in recent months, with photos of a fancy party with her rumored partner, sports agent Rich Paul, being shared on social media.

Fans have been clamoring for new music from the singer, with some even commenting on her recent photos in order to drum up support for a new album.

While some fans have approached the singer directly, many believe she and others have been dropping hints and may have inside information on when a fourth album will be released.

Adele Is Releasing New Music, According To Clues

Recent tweets have provided one hint, with insiders in the music industry speculating that a new album might be released as soon as this week.

Stingray Radio personality Mauler simply stated: “New Adele. This Week” in a now-deleted tweet from September 28.

The simple post threw fans into a tailspin, as they shared it and wondered if there was any truth to it.

While some were skeptical, others had their doubts confirmed when Billboard tweeted the top-charting Adele tracks.

They also highlighted Adele, along with Taylor Swift, in another tweet regarding top-charting artists.

This second tweet was all it took for followers to believe something was genuinely going on behind the scenes, and many expressed their thoughts in comments and social media posts.

“TELL US WHAT YOU KNOW,” one commenter remarked in response to Billboard’s tweet.

Others responded with their own thoughts, one of which said, “I can’t stomach speculations that Adele is releasing a new album this week.” Emotionally, I’d implode.”

