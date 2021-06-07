After a decision not to charge Black Lives Matter protestors, they have been dubbed “vindicated.”

Protesters for Black Lives Matter have hailed a decision not to prosecute them for taking part in marches in Northern Ireland when draconian coronavirus laws on public gatherings were in place as vindication.

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service said that it will take no action against 14 individuals who had been submitted to it for possible violations of Stormont’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The rulings are related to three protests that took place last summer in Belfast and Londonderry.

Officials found that the prosecution’s threshold had not been met since the suspects would have been able to successfully defend themselves.