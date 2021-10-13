After a customer complains about ‘illegal’ US sprinkles, a British bakery owner becomes enraged.

A furious dispute has erupted over “illegal sprinkles” at a bakery.

Get Baked, a small bakery in Leeds, announced in a series of amusing and angry Facebook posts that it had been accused of using American sprinkles, which contain some E-numbers that are banned in the UK.

The “Birthday Bruce’s” cakes and “Raspberry Glazed Donut Cookies” appear to rely on the sugary decorations.

“This weekend has been utterly sensational, we’ve had customer visits from countless cities, sold f*** tonnes of Bruce in various forms, oh and not to mention a lovely visit from Trading Standards [the British consumer watchdog]on Friday after someone reported us for using what are apparently illegal sprinkles,” Rich Myers wrote in the first post on October 3.

“The sprinkles are imported from the United States and may contain colorants that aren’t allowed over here,” he continued. They’re being tested, and the results will be available next week…. I won’t use any if I can’t utilize them. I’m going on a sprinkle strike and won’t be swayed by anyone.” The bakery owner went on to say that British sprinkles were “completely s**t” and that he had “genuinely lost sleep over it.” “We have heard back from Trading Standards, and have been instructed that we must halt use of our sprinkles with immediate effect,” Myers said on October 11 to the business’s 54,000 Facebook followers. He described the event as a “really horrifying ordeal,” adding that “it is HIGHLY doubtful that we would locate any legal sprinkles to use as a replacement.” “To whoever reported us to Trading Standards, (Dan?) all I have to say is, good lord, what a sad little life Jane,” the post concluded angrily.

This bakery in Leeds is in a lot of trouble since they were caught using illegal sprinkles, and it’s just so fucking amusing to me photo.

"My 7-month-old daughter needs to accept the idea that daddy won't be able to take her to Disneyland because he can't sell any f**king cookies." "It's finished." According to a spokesman for Trading Standards, the sprinkles in question contained the food coloring E127.