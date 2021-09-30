After a court battle, Britney Spears’ father faces “serious ramifications,” according to a lawyer.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, is facing “severe implications” after being removed from his daughter’s conservatorship, according to her lawyer.

Jamie Spears should be removed from the conservatorship, which he had been monitoring since 2008, according to Judge Brenda Penny of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The order came after a protracted legal struggle in which Britney Spears claimed she was subjected to severe restrictions on how she could conduct her life, as well as being forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney, spoke to the journalists and supporters gathered outside the courts on Wednesday, implying that Jamie Spears will face greater consequences as a result of his removal.

“Today is a terrific day for Britney Spears and a great day for justice,” Rosengart added. “There is certainly cause for celebration, but it is also a melancholy day. Britney Spears has been living in a nightmare for the past ten years… created by her father and others.

“I’m so proud of her for her bravery, strength, and poignancy. I’ve only been working on this for a few months, but I’m glad to say that we’ve really gotten to know one other.”

“She’s so thrilled and she’s so thankful to all of you, and I am as well,” the attorney continued, addressing Britney Spears’ admirers, many of whom waved banners emblazoned with the words “Free Britney.”

“In terms of today’s events, I’m thrilled and honored to announce that Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator. Jamie Spears has been suspended and will be formally removed from the show in the near future.

“Jamie Spears and others will suffer much harsher consequences as a result of his actions. I stated at the outset that my firm and I would investigate everything Jamie Spears and his representatives have done in this case. That is already underway, and it will continue for as long as [possible]in order to bring Britney to justice.”

Rosengart went on to say that his client’s home and phone had been bugged, according to a recent piece in The New York Times. Controlling Britney Spears, a new documentary from the publisher, makes similar charges.

“I believe law enforcement is involved—and. This is a condensed version of the information.