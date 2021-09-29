After a brain abscess ruptures, an unvaccinated 20-year-old dies of COVID complications.

A 20-year-old man died after a COVID-19 infection caused major consequences.

Tyler Gilreath, a student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), died on Tuesday as a result of the disease’s complications, according to WECT.

The unvaccinated 20-year-old caught the virus in mid-August, only two days after moving from Cary to Wilmington to attend UNCW.

Gilreath became ill after contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which produces COVID-19. While he eventually recovered from the worst of the COVID-19 infection, he was left with a sinus infection that caused him to lose consciousness.

“He acquired COVID from his new housemates two days after they moved in. For three weeks, he was in excruciating pain. Gilreath’s mother Tamra Demello told WECT, “He got over COVID, but it left him with a horrible sinus infection that somehow invaded his brain.”

“He couldn’t even attend classes on campus. He never even started save for what he could do online, which is difficult when you have a 102-degree fever, are vomiting, and have all of the other terrible symptoms that come with COVID.”

Gilreath developed an abscess, or pus-filled swelling, in his head at one point, which eventually ruptured.

His roommates took him to the hospital when he lost consciousness. He regained consciousness for a brief moment, but his condition continued to deteriorate. On Friday, CT scans revealed that his brain had suffered irreversible damage and that no blood was going to the important organ.

On Tuesday, the decision was made to take Gilreath off life support. His heart, liver, pancreas, and kidney were taken since he was an organ donor, according to his family, so they might be given to those in need.

“This has hit me like a ton of bricks. Demello told WECT on Monday that “it’ll just leave such a void in our hearts forever that can never be replaced.”

The mother of the 20-year-old said her son had previously been healthy and had no underlying health issues. She had previously attempted and failed to persuade him to get vaccinated.

Demello said, “I cajoled, encouraged, threatened, and nagged him to get vaccinated.” “I tried everything I could think of. I believe he did some investigation into what he thought it was. This is a condensed version of the information.