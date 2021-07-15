After a backlash from UFC reporters, Logan Paul defends Addison Rae, saying, “I feel bad for her.”

Logan Paul, a YouTube sensation, is supporting Addison Rae, a social media personality, after photos she posted of herself at a UFC event last week provoked backlash.

Rae, 20, of TikTok, posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a UFC branded microphone at a preliminary event for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on July 9.

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment,” she captioned the pair of photos.

Her remark provoked a firestorm of criticism on social media, with many critics questioning how a young influencer with no formal journalism training could be picked for such a position above people who had studied and worked in the field.

She was also criticised for dropping out of Louisiana State University while gaining popularity on TikTok, where she now has over 80 million followers.

Rae eventually returned to her microblogging account to remark, “nvm y’all got me fired,” as the criticism continued to flood in.

While E! News later stated that Rae was mostly there as a spectator and had only interviewed Poirier since he is from her hometown of Lafayette, Paul stepped up to defend her.

I spent three months in college studying broadcast journalism to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA

— July 10, 2021, Addison Rae (@whoisaddison)

“I feel awful for her,” the recent Floyd Mayweather boxing opponent remarked on a July 14 broadcast of his Impaulsive podcast. People are angry because she tweeted about doing broadcast journalism for the time being, but she didn’t finish the course because she became famous on TikTok.

“And there are actual broadcast journalists out there who are in school, working hard and studying, who finished and received their degree, but who may not have gotten the job. But it’s Addison Rae, f******!”

He then went on to say that sexism played a big part in the backlash, citing Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s experiences.

“I’ve noticed that the young TikTok stars, particularly the women, are being targeted for some reason. This is a condensed version of the information.